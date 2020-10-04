AZMAT ASSUR

ASSUR--Azmat, of Scarsdale, NY, beloved husband of Ann Marie, passed away in his home on September 21, 2020. Azmat touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be remembered for his warm infectious smile, and kind, compassionate spirit. Azmat is survived by his wife Ann Marie and four siblings. He received an MBA from Harvard University in 1972 and was the Founder and President of Energy Supply & Credit Corporation and Peerless Oil & Chemicals, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Lustgarten Foundation.





