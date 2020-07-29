1931 - 2020

Professor Emerita B. Charlotte Schreiber, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, after a brief illness. Charlotte was a geologist, and an internationally recognized expert in sedimentology.

Charlotte was born on June 27, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY to Herman and Eugenia Warembat, first generation immigrants from Poland.

After graduating Hunter College High School, Charlotte completed her A.B in Geology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1953, and later earned her M.S. in Sedimentology and Micropaleontology from Rutgers University in 1966. On completing her Ph.D. at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY, in 1974, she was awarded an NSF Post-Doctoral Fellowship, which she spent at Imperial College, London. She taught at Queens College (C.U.N.Y) and was a Senior Research Scientist at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University. Study of the earth was her passion, and after her official retirement she held an adjunct professorship at Appalachian State University, Boone, NC, and from 2006 to present an affiliate professorship at University of Washington, Seattle, WA.

An extraordinary scientist and educator, Charlotte's deep knowledge, intense curiosity, and keen intuition led her to creative insights and significant discoveries in her chosen specialty of sedimentology. A prolific researcher, she authored or co-authored over 100 peer-reviewed scientific papers, and was celebrated with the highest level of honors for her field, including the prestigious Sorby Medal, the highest award of the International Association of Sedimentologists.

As a mentor, collaborator and friend to scores of her students and colleagues, Charlotte combined determination, hard work, and raw talent, earning the deepest respect and admiration from her peers. At a time when the academic world could be deeply challenging to female scientists, Charlotte served tirelessly as a role model and inspiration to several generations of talented young women.

Endlessly fascinated by the natural world, Charlotte continued to make major contributions in her discipline well into her 80s, co-authoring papers, advising colleagues, mentoring students, delivering lectures, and travelling to remote geological sites -- especially to Sicily, where her pioneering work on evaporites is world-renowned.

Charlotte was a Friend in the Quaker community throughout her adult life, and a renowned cook, hosting legendary dinner parties for friends, family, colleagues, and generations of ravenous grad students.

An insatiable reader and devoted pet owner, Charlotte's favorite form of relaxation was to curl up with a good book, and one of her four-footed friends.

Preceded in death by her husband and scientific collaborator, Dr. Edward Schreiber, and her sister, Lynn Roeder, Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Christie of Cottage Grove, OR, and Sue, of Seattle, WA, nieces, nephews, as well as the many others she informally adopted into her world and family.

Family members request memorial donations be made to the Association for Women Geoscientists Foundation, c/o the AWG Foundation, 652 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown, NY, 13326. Donations are also accepted online www.awg.com.

