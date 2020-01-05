LUDWICK-BABCOCK-- B. Teri, age 76, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida with her family by her side. She was born on October 3, 1943 in Oakland, California, to William George Reeves and Helen Vanicek. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, James Babcock, her devoted brother, Paul Reeves (Channon), and several nieces and nephews. Teri was a uniquely successful financial advisor through a 25-year career on Wall Street. In an earlier endeavor, she was an accomplished biological scientist. She found happiness as an artist, gardener, and as an avid collector of fine art. She was an inspiration to those she mentored, a good and trusted friend, and a devoted wife. She was a supporter of favored institutions and charities. She was passionate about horses, and dogs. Teri will be dearly missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know and love her. At the request of the family, services will be privately held. There will be a celebration of Teri's life planned for a future date. If you'd like to honor Teri, donations can be made in her name to Mayo Clinic: Mayo Clinic, Development Office, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32224.



