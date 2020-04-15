HOLLISTER--Babette Solon Babette Solon Hollister, 87, died peacefully at home April 14, 2020 from COVID-19. A proud native of the Bronx, she graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and New York University, and earned a Ph.D. in economics from MIT. She was a dedicated professor of economics for over 40 years at Queens College of CUNY, and after retiring continued to volunteer as a tutor. Babette lived surrounded by books and classical music; she loved the NYT crossword and watched Jeopardy nightly. Devoted wife of Bill for 25 years; mother to Kate, who died in the Pan Am 103 bombing, and Ben (Jodi); step-mother to Donald and Paul; and grandmother to William and Rena. Donations in her memory may be made to the Katharine Augusta Hollister Memorial Prize in English at the University of Rochester or Food for Families at East End Temple, eastendtemple.org.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020