CELEDONIA--Baila. Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman, PC is deeply saddened by the loss of its dear friend and esteemed counsel emeritus, Baila Celedonia. During her more than 34 years with CLL, Baila was cherished by clients for her practical solutions and incisive legal counsel for even the most complex legal issues, respected by practitioners worldwide as one of the leading trademark attorneys in the country and loved by her colleagues for her dedication, thoughtfulness, humanity and always present smile. After her retirement from the firm, Baila's impact on the firm's culture, practice and reputation continued to be felt, even to this day, through the numerous attorneys she partnered with, mentored and trained. Our heartfelt condolences to her beloved husband, Arthur, her daughters Miriam and Loren and their husbands and her adored grandchildren.



