COLODNE--Bara, 39, Beloved granddaughter (Florence and Martin Hoffman), daughter (Mia and Eric Colodne), sister (Jason and Anita Colodne), and aunt (Aaron, Benno, Lexi Colodne) passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019. She received her Masters in Social Work from New York University and dedicated her life to helping and inspiring others. Her spirit and passion were a source of inspiration to all of us and anyone who knew her. She will be dearly missed. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to CTF.org/bara colodne or send to Children's Tumor Foundation, Attn.: Bara Colodne Memorial, 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 5, 2019