Barbara Allen (Baer) Sandberg-Morgan

1934 - 2020

Barbara Sandberg-Morgan (nee Baer) passed away on April 10, 2020. Barbara was born in 1934 in McAllen, TX. She was raised in Carmel Indiana. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Indiana University, Bloomington, and eventually moved to New York City to earn her Doctorate in Education from Teachers College, Columbia University



Barbara was a true pioneer. Following her graduation from Columbia, she went on to teach at the William Paterson University of New Jersey for over 30 years. She taught communication, drama, and was a founding member of WPU's Women's Studies program.



Dr. Sandberg inspired and touched many lives through her career.



She was passionate in the fight for Women's Rights, The Arts, and open thought. An avid traveler, Barbara loved to experience and learn about World Cultures.



Beyond travel her passions included the Opera, Gardening and Spending time in Sedona, AZ, where she would eventually retire and would continue to support the arts and volunteer with various women and family focused initiatives.



She is survived by her only child, Allison Lee Morgan, Allison's husband, Douglas Stivers, her brother and sister in law, Jeff and Judy Baer, their Daughters Mary Kay and Elizabeth, son Vernon and family.



In Lieu of Flowers, Please make a donation to the William Paterson University - Morgan Legacy Award. This money is used to provide vital funds for students in need of books and other miscellaneous expenses.



To donate visit:



Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020

