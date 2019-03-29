COHEN--Barbara Ann, died at home on March 28th. Loving wife of Stanley of 58 years. Born on March 29th, 1936, the only child of Helen and Philip Malkin. A wonderful, kind and caring person. Graduate of Adelphi College and Columbia University. A beloved guidance counselor in Yonkers, NY. Her humor and grace will be missed. Service at Riverside Memorial Chapel, Sunday, March 31st at 9:30am.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2019