1939 - 2019

Barbara Ann Lewnes died peacefully in Tucson, Arizona, where she had lived for the past 10 years. She was 79.



Barbara was born on November 29, 1939 in Jersey City, NJ to parents Elizabeth and Garvis Stull. She grew up singing in church and school functions, and later on the radio; many thought she might become a professional singer. But after graduating from high school she followed a friend to Methodist Hospital Nursing school in Brooklyn, where she was accepted in 1957.



It was just a few years later in 1960 that she would become the special duty nurse for 11-year-old Stephen Baltz, the only survivor of a jetliner that plunged into a city block in Park Slope Brooklyn after a mid-air collision with another plane. Barbara cared for Stephen in the final hours of his life.



Barbara went on to become a nurse supervisor and married Dr. George Lewnes, who she was married to for 31 years, until he passed away in 1994. She left the hospital to raise her two children Alexia and George Jr., occasionally returning over the years to fill in for other nurses.



Always immaculately made up and stylishly dressed, Barbara loved fashion and kept this passion to the end of her life. She had a highly creative mind; a keen wit and sense of humor; and a thirst for visiting new places, enjoying road trips to Maine as much as cruising in Greece. She got certified in scuba diving, played blackjack for fun and flew a glider for the thrill. She was smart, resourceful and kind. Above all, she was resilient.



Barbara adored her dog, "Brooklyn", who gave her tremendous joy and who rarely left her side. Her greatest love, however, was her family, and she expressed her love unconditionally, always encouraging her children to be courageous and to follow their dreams.



Barbara lived in Park Slope Brooklyn for 52 years. In 2009 she moved to Tucson Arizona. She is survived by her daughter Alexia Lewnes and her husband Patrick Mehlman, son George Jr. and his wife Laura Lewnes; and grandchild, Alexander Lewnes.

