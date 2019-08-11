BARBARA ANNIS (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANNIS.
Service Information
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ANNIS--Barbara, noted art dealer passed away on August 8th from complications of diabetes. She was the treasured daughter of Martin and Tibbie Schwartz, cherished sister of Peter Schwartz and beloved aunt of Andrew Schwartz to whom she was devoted. A graduate of the Calhoun School, she received a Fine Arts degree from Columbia and worked with the Juvenile Diabetes Association. She loved art, Paris and dining out with her wide group of friends to whom she was dedicated and were dedicated to her. Her bright smile and elegance will be missed by all. Funeral service Monday, August 12th 11:00am at Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel", 1076 Madison Ave. at 81st Street, New York, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details