ANNIS--Barbara, noted art dealer passed away on August 8th from complications of diabetes. She was the treasured daughter of Martin and Tibbie Schwartz, cherished sister of Peter Schwartz and beloved aunt of Andrew Schwartz to whom she was devoted. A graduate of the Calhoun School, she received a Fine Arts degree from Columbia and worked with the Juvenile Diabetes Association. She loved art, Paris and dining out with her wide group of friends to whom she was dedicated and were dedicated to her. Her bright smile and elegance will be missed by all. Funeral service Monday, August 12th 11:00am at Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel", 1076 Madison Ave. at 81st Street, New York, NY.



