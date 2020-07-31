BARBARA BARKIN

BARKIN--Barbara Lesser, 89, of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully in her home on July 26, 2020. Barbara had an extraordinary zest for life. She was an avid tennis player, golfer, skier and bridge player. She was a teacher, tutor and mentor for many years and was beloved by her students. Barbara is survived by her husband Bernard Barkin, the love of her life, to whom she was married for 69 years. She also is survived by her four children: Andrew (Elysa), William (Susan), Wendy (Cindy), and David (Kathy). She was loved dearly by her seven grandchildren and also leaves three great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven, CT www.JFSNH.org