BODE-CARNEIRO-- Barbara. 86, of New York, NY died at Wentworth Douglass Hospital, in Dover, New Hampshire, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Born February 13, 1933 in Chicago, IL, and raised in Louisiana, Barbara was the daughter of Edwin and Ora M. Bode. Barbara spent her career working as an anthropologist, writer, and professor, working across several colleges and universities including the University of Rhode Island and Fordham University. Barbara's fieldwork took her throughout Central and South America where she lived and worked in countries like Guatemala, Costa Rica and Peru - to name a few. In 1989 she published "No Bells to Toll: Destruction and Creation in the Andes" a seminal ethnological study which examines how the people of the Huascaran Valley, Peru, coped with loss, faith and survival in the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake which killed more than 70,000 people in 1970. In 2015 she published an updated and translation of this book, titled "Las Campanas del Silencio." She is survived by her husband Robert Carneiro, son Brett Carneiro, daughter-in-law Sara, and three grandchildren: Charles, Wren and Silas. For more information, or to get in touch with the family, please email brett.ca[email protected]. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.taskerfh.com
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 15, 2020