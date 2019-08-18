BONFIGLI--Barbara. Seven months after her diagnosis, Barbara Bonfigli took her last breath on June 11, 2019, just after midnight. She was at home in Tiburon, CA in her bed, in her body, in hospice, until she left by boat of course, into the light. Daughter of Dorris Carr Bonfigli and Sydney Tabach, sister of Brian Tabach, she will be remembered by her loved ones as a force of nature - so smart, playful and generous, so admired for her outrageous talents as a writer, editor, musician, scamp, and author of "Cafe Tempest: Adventures on a Small Greek Island." She is survived by her 11 month old son Abraham, 100% poodle, and by her adoring spouse Marilynn Preston, who will miss her beyond words. A celebration of her grace-filled life will be held in Tiburon and Patmos, Greece. Donations in bb's honor can be sent to GirlsInTheGame.org or the SYDA Foundation. Sweet dreams, darling one.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 18, 2019