BRAZILL--Barbara Scheib (Bobbie) passed away on June 3, 2020. She was born in New Rochelle, NY, to Adelaide Louise Grahlfs Scheib and Philip Augustus Scheib. She was a graduate of New Rochelle High School and Connecticut College. Following graduation, she worked as a social worker in the Westchester County Child Welfare Department. She married George Kingsley Brazill, Jr. on October 20, 1956. They had three daughters: Susan Kelly (Tom) of Greensboro, NC; Lynne Murphy (Matt) of Charlotte, NC; and Mary Beth Connor (Jerry) of Larchmont, NY. She will be remembered for her love of, and selfless devotion to, family and friends. Her eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren brought her tremendous joy. Bobbie was an active member of Larchmont Yacht Club where she sailed, played racquet sports, and helped maintain a strong club community. Her family will miss her sense of humor, her memorable family gatherings, and her keen intellect. For full obituary go to JJFFH.COM
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.