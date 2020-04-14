1942 - 2020
Barbara Von Bulow, PhD, died on April 12, 2020, after a nine-year bout with cancer. She was a beloved friend, sister, mother, and grandmother. She liked nothing more than to help people. Devoted to her patients, she worked as a psychotherapist until the day she entered hospice care. She is survived by her son Matthew Wasserman and his wife, Chelsey Amelkin, her daughter Janet Christmann, and her grandchildren Sam and Ben Christmann.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering, or the .
Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020