BURGER--Barbara. We mourn the loss of our good friend Barbara. For more than 40 years we have shared joys and sorrows. Barbara was a true woman of valor--a loving wife, caring mother and mother-in-law, and doting grandmother, all while she built a successful law practice. Her warmth, generosity, and kindness touched all who knew her. She will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Burger family. Marilyn and Tom; Phyllis and Rick





