BURGER--Barbara, age 73, died peacefully on November 9, 2020, at her home on the Upper East Side. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Andrew Burger, her four children (Alfred, Michael, Charles and Pamela) and seven grandchildren (Alexis, Ellie, Sylvie, Milo, William, Sam, and Phoebe). A committed and admired family lawyer and a dear friend to many, she was generous to everybody who came into her life. She loved to travel, shop, and spend time with her friends and family. "You should enjoy yourself," she liked to say. She will be dearly missed.





