BARBARA COHEN
COHEN--Barbara A., died peacefully on July 4, 2020 in Florida at the age of 91. Born in Westmoreland, Jamaica West Indies, Barbara emigrated to the United States in 1967. Soon after, she started working with the Securities Industries Association in New York City. She held key positions over twenty years of service, notably as Director of Group Insurance and Secretary to the Insurance Trust. An elegant, dynamic, and entrepreneurial lady, she lived a full and adventurous life. She enjoyed traveling, playing Scrabble, volunteering as a patient advocate, and helping family and friends. She is survived by her children Heather, Judith, Howard and Phillip, brothers Henry and Desmond Tomlinson and sister Cecile Harris, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
