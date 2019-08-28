DAVIS--Barbara Mercy, loving mother, sister and wife passed away on August 24th. Born April 4, 1934, Barbara lived her life mostly in New Jersey where besides raising her family, she was involved with Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and Theresa Grotta. She and her husband Art, who passed earlier, collected crafts and photography, that brought them much joy. She is survived by her children Margo Brundage and Douglas Henston, her brother Eugene Mercy, Jr. and five loving grand- children.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 28, 2019