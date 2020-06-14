BARBARA DE KWIATKOWSKI
de KWIATKOWSKI-- Barbara Allen, died died on Thursday, June 4th age 69. She grew up in New York in the 70s. Was a muse to Andy Warhol in the days of the factory, and Studio 54. She modeled for Halston, and worked for Interview Magazine which named her Andy Warhol's "girl of the year" in 1977. She is remembered for her Beauty and Sense of Style. She was married to airline broker Henryk de Kwiatkowski from 1987 until 2003. She is survived by her son Nicholas, Her siblings, Susan, Eric and Marcia and her two Scottish Terriers.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
