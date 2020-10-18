BARBARA DRINKA

DRINKA--Barbara Ann Throckmorton. Barbara Ann Throckmorton Drinka, February 3, 1943 - October 2, 2020, was born in Kansas City, MO the first child of E. Lee Throckmorton and Mary Barnes Throckmorton. She attended A. Louis Ruhl Elementary School and Southwest High School where she graduated in 1961. In her early teen years, she was active in Girl Scouts. At Southwest, she was a highly respected student and a member of the National Honors Society. Additionally, she won a literary award in a school-wide competition, was the Giftorian for her senior class, the basketball queen, and a cheerleader. She attended Iowa State University in Ames, IA from 1961-1965 earning a degree in Child Development (also Pi Beta Phi membership). During that time she took a practicum at the Merrill-Palmer Institute in Detroit, MI. She channelled her love of working with children into teaching sixth grade students in suburban Chicago before moving to Portland, OR. She obtained her Master's in Clinical Social Work in 1976 from Portland State University. In 1982, she completed a fellowship at Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, where she met her husband, George Drinka. In the following years, she was enrolled in a doctoral program at Smith College in Northampton, MA and continued clinical training at Boston Children's. She and George relocated to Portland, where she began a private practice in psychotherapy with children, but later expanded her practice to focus on deeper work with adults. She completed advanced training in psychoanalysis in 2006 at the newly founded Oregon Psychoanalytic Center. She was the first graduate of the Center to become nationally certified in psychoanalysis in 2007. Additionally, she founded and chaired a highly successful program at the Center, called Arts on the Couch, for which she worked collaboratively with numerous performing arts venues in order to deepen community understanding of psychoanalytic wisdom. For this work she received an international award. She was a practicing psychoanalyst and psychotherapist until her last week of life. She enjoyed the outdoors too: gardening was so important to her that when she moved from one home to another, she also relocated 100 plantings. She is survived by her husband and the love of her life, George Drinka, her three children and their families; son Marc Rankin, his wife Tawnia, and grandson Connor; son James Rankin, his wife Jill, granddaughter Sydney, and grandson Cooper; daughter Ginevra Drinka, her husband Jonathan, and grandson Heath. She is also survived by her siblings, Jean Jakes, Dan Throckmorton and Jim Throckmorton; as well as eight Throckmorton descendent nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Portland, OR once gatherings are deemed safe, given COVID-19. It will tentatively be held during Summer 2021. If you'd like to be notified of future events to celebrate her life, please contact barbara.drinkas.memorial@ gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Mercy Corps www.mercycorps.org
or the Portland Japanese Garden (https://japanesegarden.org/
tribute-memorial-gifts/).