Barbara Duffy
DUFFY, Barbara - 82, a devoted wife and mother, passed away peacefully on June 3 with her husband of 61 years, Robert, by her side. She is survived by her husband; children John, Mary, Sharon, and Marilyn; grandchildren John, Brendan, Patrick, Matthew, Nicholas, Julia, Caroline, Daniel, Katie, Molly, and Marielle; daughter-in-law Patricia; sons-in-law Bobby, Alain, and Michael; and brothers Robert and Richard. Barbara's passion was her family, anchored by her deep faith. Over the years, she gave generously of her time to many organizations: CHIPS, Covenant House, Society for the Blind, and Matheny Medical and Education Center. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Barbara's creative spirit led her as a grandmother to earn her BA in English and Art from the College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown, NJ. Known in her later years as "Basia," she was many things: artist, photographer, writer, gardener. She loved a glass of wine and a night out for dinner, and she had a great sense of humor. She said God was her friend, and now she is with Him. She was so loved and will be missed. There will be a private family service at St Saviour Church in Brooklyn on June 27th, followed by a private interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to prospectpark.org.

Published in New York Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Barbara was a beautiful person filled with love. A beautiful soul watching over us.
