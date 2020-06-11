Barbara Duffy

DUFFY, Barbara - 82, a devoted wife and mother, passed away peacefully on June 3 with her husband of 61 years, Robert, by her side. She is survived by her husband; children John, Mary, Sharon, and Marilyn; grandchildren John, Brendan, Patrick, Matthew, Nicholas, Julia, Caroline, Daniel, Katie, Molly, and Marielle; daughter-in-law Patricia; sons-in-law Bobby, Alain, and Michael; and brothers Robert and Richard. Barbara's passion was her family, anchored by her deep faith. Over the years, she gave generously of her time to many organizations: CHIPS, Covenant House, Society for the Blind, and Matheny Medical and Education Center. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Barbara's creative spirit led her as a grandmother to earn her BA in English and Art from the College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown, NJ. Known in her later years as "Basia," she was many things: artist, photographer, writer, gardener. She loved a glass of wine and a night out for dinner, and she had a great sense of humor. She said God was her friend, and now she is with Him. She was so loved and will be missed. There will be a private family service at St Saviour Church in Brooklyn on June 27th, followed by a private interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to prospectpark.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.