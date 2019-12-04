EIGER--Barbara. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Barbara Eiger, beloved mother of our dear friend Esta Eiger Stecher, whose generosity and leadership strengthen our ability to serve those in need. Barbara leaves behind a family that is continuing a tradition of exemplary Jewish philanthropy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her children, Esta, Kenneth (Susan), and Martin (Elisa); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 4, 2019