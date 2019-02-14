FALLEK--Barbara. of Roslyn, NY passed away peacefully on February 8th 2019 at the age of 85. An avid sportswoman, she loved tennis, swimming, skiing and golf. As a career counselor at various colleges, she helped countless students plan their careers. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Joe, children Andy, Larry, Stacey and Steve and their spouses and nine grandchildren. Donations through EssentialTremor.org.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 14, 2019