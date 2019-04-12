Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA FOGEL. View Sign





FOGEL--Barbara Rothschild, of Scarsdale, NY died Wednesday, April 10 after a short illness. She was 95 years old. She was the wife of the late Edward A. Fogel, to whom she was happily married for 50 years. She was a proud graduate of Smith College in 1944 and worked as a writer, editor and prolific artist throughout her life. She was active in the Scarsdale School System, serving on the School Board for six years, including serving as its president in the last year of her term. She is survived by her son James and daughter-in-law Meg Allyn Krilov, and by her daughter Janet and son-in-law Robert Schlegel. She is survived as well by her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Anna and Miriam Fogel and Dana and Sarah Schlegel. She also leaves three great-grand- children, Ezra and Will Fogel and Caleb Nelson. We are grateful that she was able to say goodbye to all her children and grandchildren in the week before her death. She lived her life quietly and calmly, with a deep appreciation of all her blessings. The funeral will be at 10am Sunday, April 14 at the Riverdale Temple, 4545 Independence Ave., Bronx. Shiva will be at 86 Carthage Rd., Scarsdale, NY, her home for 63 years, from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday, April 14, and from 5pm to 8pm on Monday, April 15. Shiva will also be held at the home of her son and daughter-in-law at 2600 Netherland Ave., Apt. 2806, Riverdale, NY on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 16, 17 and 18 from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Barbara R. Fogel 44 Scholarship, Smith College, Attn: Gifts and Records, 33 Elm Street, Northampton, MA 01063. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Riverside Memorial Chapel

