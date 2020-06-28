BARBARA GLICKMAN

GLICKMAN-- Barbara Marcus. 92, of Palm Beach, FL passed away on June 22, 2020 from COVID-19 related complications. Barbara was born to Rose and Sam Mayerson, September 27, 1927 in the Bronx, NY. She graduated from Taft High School in 1944. During her lifetime, Barbara was blessed to have two loving husbands. In 1948, she married Jules Marcus. They resided in Woodmere, NY until his death in 1987. In 1990, she married Marvin Glickman. They resided in Woodmere, NY and Palm Beach, FL, until Marvin passed away in 2013. Barbara is survived by two of her three children: Lynn Marcus-Wyner (Ian Hardcastle) of Aptos, CA and Steve Marcus of New York. Her son Glenn Marcus predeceased her. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Nicole Rose Bennett of Washington, DC, Jules Dylan Bennett of Oakland, CA and Michael Lee Marcus of New York, and her great- grandchildren, Mikayla and Cassidy Marcus of New York. Barbara had a love of life and lived life to its fullest. She enjoyed talking with family and friends, playing cards, shopping, taking educational classes and volunteering at her country clubs, Seawane and High Ridge. Throughout her life she engaged in philanthropic endeavors to support animals. As her health declined, she never lost her sense of humor nor her internal strength. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Barbara's life has been postponed; but will eventually take place in New York.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store