BARBARA HELD

HELD--Barbara Mindich. Barbara M. Held died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Southampton on August 22. She was 87, and would tell all who asked that she lived a wonderful life. The cause was metastatic breast cancer. Barbara's artistic talents earned her a coveted spot at the High School of Music and Art and Alfred University, where she studied painting and ceramics. She taught art in the public schools before starting a family. Her marriage to Dr. Barry T. Held in 1955 ended in divorce but they remained lifelong friends. A true New Yorker, Barbara lived on Central Park West where she raised her two children, and embraced all the wonders of the city. She took the subway and buses well into her 80's and was equally happy with a classic New York City hot dog as the finest culinary meal. She worked as a buyer at Bendel's, the bridal registrar at Barney's and at the Charlotte Sheedy Literary Agency. Her home and garden in Southampton was a great source of joy. Barbara was an exceptional mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. Her greatest sadness was the death of her son, Jamie, from brain cancer at 39. She will be remembered for her signature round glasses, her great sense of style, her wit, her directness, her warmth, her optimism and her beauty. She was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She is survived by her devoted daughter Patty Grunebaum, son-in-law George, grandchildren Sebastian, Annabel and Charlotte, daughter-in-law Sharon Held and brother Mel Mindich. A memorial service is planned for a future date when all can gather safely.





