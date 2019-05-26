JACKMAN--Barbara (nee Solomon), 1920-2009. Mom, it's been 10 years since you're gone and I think of you every day. Here is what's been going on: Blake Josie Gutman was born on September 14, 2009, named after you and Grandpa. Cassidy is almost 12 and quite a young lady. Benjamin is almost 16, tall, handsome, and a whiz at math. Haley was just 19, beautiful, smart, and just finished her 1st year at Tufts on Dean's List. Heidi and Jason still live on 72nd Street, Heidi took up ballroom dancing and competes all over. Rob and Val moved to Westport, CT, and love it there. Eddie retired, but still goes to the office and trades. I am still involved in LHH, which is Northwell now, and still playing and loving golf. We all miss you. Lovingly, Pat



