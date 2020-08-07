1/
BARBARA JO RILEY
RILEY--Barbara Jo, 79, a former resident of Dorset, VT and New York, passed away July 29, 2020 at her home in West Stockbridge, MA. Barbara will come home to rest in peace in Vermont and a private burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Dorset, with a celebration of Barbara's life to be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts in Barbara's memory may be given to the Second Chance Animal Shelter or the Animal Medical Center, or any of the charitable causes about which she cared so deeply for, c/o Brewster- Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester center, VT. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.shea funeralhomes.com.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
34 Park Place
Manchester Center, VT 05201
802-362-1500
