KATZANDER--Barbara Adler, 90, a former journalist and patroness of music, died following a long battle with cancer on Friday, March 8, at a nursing home in Manhattan. Mrs. Katzander, known as Bobbie, joined The New York Times upon graduation from The Brearley School and from Pembroke College of Brown University, where she majored in international relations. She was assigned to the New York Times Magazine. After leaving The Times to raise her children, she resumed her career in journalism as editor and publisher of International Art Market and as owner of White House Press, a printing firm. Bobbie was born in New York on August 24, 1928. Her father was Maj. Gen. Julius Ochs Adler, who was the president and publisher of The Chattanooga Times and the general manager of The New York Times from 1935 until his death in 1955, and her great- uncle was Adolph S. Ochs, patriarch of the family that has led The Times since 1896. Bobbie was among the first Jewish debutantes in New York City and became a lifelong patroness of music, supporting students enrolled at The Julliard School and musicians at Young Concert Artists. She was devoted to the Young People's Chorus of New York City, which honored her with the Humanitarian Award in 2012. She also served as a member of her local Community Board 7. Bobbie was married twice, first to Dr. Myron I. Buchman and then to the late Howard L. Katzander. Both marriages ended in divorce. She is survived by her three children, Dr. Timothy G. Buchman, a surgeon and editor; Dr. Nina Katzander, a clinical psychologist; Mr. Andrew A. Katzander, an industrial designer; and by four grandchildren: Ms. Rachel M. Buchman, Ms. Hannah K. Gold, Mr. Eli K. Gold, Mr. Conrad E. Katzander. A memorial service will be held at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue, on Monday, April 22 at 2pm. Memorial donations can be sent in Barbara Adler Katzander's honor to EMILY's List, 1800 M Street N.W., Suite 375N, Washington, DC 20036.



630 Amsterdam Avenue

New York , NY 10024

