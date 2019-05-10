Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA KAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAY--Barbara. The Officers, Board members, and global staff of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) mourn the passing of our devoted friend and Emeritus Board member, Barbara Kay, z"l. Mother of current Board member Nina Saslove, Barbara and her family have been strong supporters of JDC's work with at-risk children and youth in Israel, promoting nutrition and healthy living programs that have impacted tens of thousands. A past President of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, Barbara hosted a Federation-sponsored TV program that received network exposure for over 20 years. Formerly President of Barbara Gordon Associates, a marketing and public relations firm, Barbara chaired JDC's Marketing and Communications Committee and our 90th anniversary celebration in 2004. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her three children and 14 grandchildren, and know how proud Barbara was that they share--as she herself put it--"my passion and concern for the global Jewish world and for JDC in particular." May her memory be for a blessing and her many good deeds an inspiration to us all. Penny Blumenstein Chairman of the Board Stanley A. Rabin President David M. Schizer Chief Executive Officer



