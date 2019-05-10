Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA KAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAY--Barbara. A 40-year TV personality in the Palm Beaches and noted philanthropist in the Global Jewish World, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on May 8, 2019. A visionary international leader, Barbara was widely considered one of the matriarchs of the Palm Beach Jewish community, and created an unprecedented impact in Israel and throughout the world. Her selfless leadership, gentle wisdom, humane spirit, and boundless generosity in service of the local and global Jewish communities will live on always. Barbara's leadership roles at Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County included past board chair of both the Federation and Women's Philanthropy. With her husband, Jack (z"l), Barbara demonstrated their commitment to the Jewish future by naming the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches' Barbara and Jack Kay Early Childhood Learning Center in 2013. Her generosity had a far-reaching impact, through significant leadership and philanthropy with organizations including the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), American Friends of Magen David Adom, Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Taglit Birthright Israel, Jewish Federations of North America (formerly the United Jewish Appeal), Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches, Arthur I. Meyer Jewish Preparatory School, and Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service. Barbara's commitment to "tikkun olam" can be felt around the world, most notably in Israel through her founding of the S&P Foundation initially with her brother Professor Stanley Mills now named the Barbara Kay Family Foundation. The foundation supports programs that benefit at-risk children and families in Israel's 26 lowest socio-economic cities affecting over 250,000 children. In her professional career, Barbara was president of Barbara Gordon Associates, an advertising and marketing public relations firm. Barbara created "mosaic," a TV news magazine program on Jewish issues. For 40 years, she hosted and interviewed some of the world's most prolific figures. In more recent years, she co-hosted the program with her daughter, Susan Shulman Pertnoy. Barbara also produced seven documentaries for the JDC, traveling extensively around the world. Barbara is survived by her children Susan Shulman Pertnoy and husband, Ronnie; Nina Saslove and husband, Joshua; and David H. Shulman and wife, Jill; 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. The funeral will take place on Sunday, May 12 at 10am at Temple Emanu-El, 190 N. County Rd., Palm Beach. Shiva will be observed Monday and Tuesday from 4-8pm at One Watermark Place, 622 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach , FL 33401.



