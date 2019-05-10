KAY--Barbara. The boards of American Friends of Magen David Adom and Palm Beach Friends of AFMDA as well as the organization's staff mourn the passing of Barbara Kay, an AFMDA board member, longtime supporter, and dear friend of Magen David Adom, Israel's national EMS and blood-services organization. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her children, Susan Shulman-Pertnoy and her husband, Ronnie; Nina Saslove and her husband, Josh; David Shulman and his wife, Jill; her 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and her entire family. We hope they will be comforted by her memory and by the knowledge of her lasting legacy, the thousands of lives in Israel saved by her generosity over the years.



