KAY--Barbara. The officers, board, and staff of the American Technion Society (ATS) mourn the loss of Barbara Kay of Palm Beach, FL. A leader in the international community, Mrs. Kay was a Technion Guardian and a former member of the American Technion Society National Board of Directors and Technion International Board of Governors. She was also an Honorary Life Member of the Technion Board of Governors and a member of the board of the Palm Beach ATS chapter. Mrs. Kay's generosity touched many lives around the world. Together with her late husband Jack, she created the Barbara and Jack Kay Endowed Doctoral Fellowship at the Technion. Their devotion to Israel and science education also extended to support of student dormitories and research. We extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Kay family. American Society for Technion-Israel Institute of Technology Zahava Bar-Nir, President Scott Leemaster, Chairman of the Board Michael Waxman-Lenz, Acting CEO



