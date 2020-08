Or Copy this URL to Share

KOVAL--Barbara, 92, died August 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Jeff and Paul. Adored grandmother of Greg and Emily. Devoted wife of the late Stanley. Services will be held via Zoom, 11am Friday, August 21st at Sinai Chapels, 718-445-0300.





