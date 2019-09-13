LANG--Barbara, a lifelong New Yorker, passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2019 at the age of 98. A New York City public school teacher for over 30 years, Barbara was also a fiercely independent woman who traveled the world on her own. She enjoyed photography and skiing, but her greatest love was music. She was a devoted patron of the Metropolitan Opera from her childhood and served as a volunteer at Carnegie Hall for many years. Barbara was a proud alumna of Hunter College, where the Barbara Lang Study Commons bears her name. Barbara was the daughter of Daniel and Ida Kaslow Lang, who immigrated to the USA from Hungary and Russia respectively. Both predeceased her. She had one brother, Eugene M. Lang, who predeceased her in 2017. She leaves to mourn her passing a niece, Jane Lang, two nephews, David and Stephen (Kristina) Lang, eight grandnephews and nieces, and eight great-grand nephews and nieces, as well as her devoted caretakers Maria Pena, Tunde Nemeth and Nilda Viera, and her friends at Concerts In Motion. Barbara was a member of Bet Torah Synagogue in Mount Kisco where a scholarship bears her name. A memorial service will be held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028 on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 11:30am. Burial will be private. Any friends wishing to remember her are invited to make a gift to Concerts In Motion, P.O. Box 231097, New York, NY 10023, which gave her great joy in her last years.



