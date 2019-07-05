LANGBECKER--Barbara, of New York City passed away on the afternoon of June 30th, 2019 at the age of 67. Barbara was born and raised in Queens, New York before moving to Manhattan shortly after graduating from Queens College. She led a career as an advertising media executive for over four decades, most recently as the Media Planning Director at the Midas Exchange. Barbara loved to have a good time surrounded by her family and friends. She was a loving and caring mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was passionate about travel and treasured every summer she spent in Fire Island. Barbara is survived by her son Jake and his wife Lauren, her brother Bruce and his wife Barbara, her nephew Andrew and his wife Holly, and their children Mia and Zach, her nephew Douglas and his wife Melissa, and their children Alexa and Brooke. A celebration of life will be held Monday, July 8th from 4pm - 7pm at Five Lamps, 1586 York Avenue, New York, NY 10028. Shiva calls can be made following the celebration of life at 444 East 84th Street #3F, New York, NY 10028, Monday the 8th through Friday the 12th. Shiva calls can be made to her home in Fire Island, Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th. Donations in her memory may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Ocean Beach Community Fund, P.O. Box 23, Ocean Beach, NY 11770.



