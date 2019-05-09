LAZRUS--Barbara Cohen, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 in Del Ray Beach, FL. after bravely battling a long illness. Barbara was a beautiful, generous soul who loved her family more than life itself. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jonathan and her adored daughter Jacqueline Maidman. She is survived by her cherished son-in-law Patrick and her three devoted grandchildren, Allison, Beatrice, and Jonathan Maidman. Her longtime companion Robert Singer also survives her as does her brother Peter Cohen. Graveside service at Salem Fields Cemetery, 775 Jamaica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208 at 11:30 am Sunday, May 12, 2019. Shiva to follow and again Monday, May 13th 6 to 9pm. Services are being handled by Riverside Memorial Chapel and questions may be directed to 212-362-6600.



