LEARNARD--Barbara Jane. March 3, 1938-September 26, 2020 after an illness. Barbara enjoyed a long career as a teacher in the New York City Public Schools and at BMCC. She is survived by her sisters Deedee, Ruth (Martin), Frances, Elaine (Ann-Marie), nieces Ruth, Jessamyn, Caroline, Thea, Emily (Jed), Rebecca (Jeff), nephew Peter (Laura), grands Kate, Hannah, Eli, Lucy, Joe, Whitman. Donations to the American Friends Service Committee (1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102) or the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund (195 Montague Street, 14th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201).





