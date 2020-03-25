LEIBMAN--Barbara, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family and loving caregiver, Lorna Cofield on March 23, 2020. Barbara lived an extraordinary life. Born in The Bronx, on April 20, 1928 to her loving parents Betty and Charlie Krauss, she attended P.S. 80 in the Bronx and Walton High School. Barbara married the love of her life O. Bernard Leibman, June 12, 1949. She obtained a B.S. in Education and a Masters in Special Education, as well as an Associate Degree in Supervision as a Teacher/Principal. Barbara taught in The Bronx and Queens elementary schools, in Great Neck Special Education, and was the Principal at Cuttermill School. Barbara was an Executive Board Member of CLASP, Great Neck. She was the most generous and loving person who enjoyed great times with family and friends in Fire Island. Barbara was an intelligent, creative, loving and caring person who touched many during her lifetime. Barbara and Bernie shared 70 amazing years together. She was the loving mother of Sue Leibman and Steve Leibman (Liliana). An amazing grandmother to Rachel Leibman and Coby Leibman (Mary) and great- grandmother to Ella. Barbara was the "Club Aunt" to many whom she dearly loved. Her family expresses loving gratitude to all the doctors and loving aides who cared for her in later years. A memorial will be held at a later time.



