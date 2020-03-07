BARBARA LIPMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA LIPMAN.
Service Information
Temple Emanu-El
1 E 65th St
New York, NY 10065
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Temple Emanu-El
Fifth Avenue at 65th Street.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIPMAN--Barbara. The board and staff of the New-York Historical Society are saddened by the loss of Barbara Lipman, beloved wife of our late, esteemed trustee, Ira A. Lipman. Barbara's legacy will endure through our Barbara K. Lipman Children's History Library, visited by tens of thousands of young people each year. We extend condolences to the entire Lipman family. Pam Schafler, Chair; Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair; Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair; Louise Mirrer, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.