LIPMAN--Barbara. The board and staff of the New-York Historical Society are saddened by the loss of Barbara Lipman, beloved wife of our late, esteemed trustee, Ira A. Lipman. Barbara's legacy will endure through our Barbara K. Lipman Children's History Library, visited by tens of thousands of young people each year. We extend condolences to the entire Lipman family. Pam Schafler, Chair; Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair; Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair; Louise Mirrer, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2020