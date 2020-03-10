LIPMAN--Barbara. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Barbara Lipman, beloved wife of the late Ira. Barbara exhibited exceptional generosity within our Jewish community and was deeply committed to social and humanitarian causes. We extend our deepest condolences to her sons Gustave (Karen), Joshua (Joanna) and Benjamin (Lea); to her grandchildren; and to the entire Lipman family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2020