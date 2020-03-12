LIPMAN--Barbara K. The Yeshiva University family mourns the passing of Barbara K. Lipman, beloved wife of the late Ira A. Lipman, a distinguished member of the Yeshiva University Board of Trustees. Together, they were staunch partners in forwarding the University's mission, and their philanthropic spirit spanned far and wide. They were especially noted for the donation of Torah scrolls to Yeshiva University and its institutions. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her sons, Gustave (and Karen), Joshua (and Joanna) and Benjamin (and Lea); to her grandchildren; and to the entire Lipman family. May the family find comfort among those who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chairman, Board of Trustees



