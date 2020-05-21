LOWELL--Barbara. Barbara Rubenstein Lowell, age 89, died on May 12, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL. Barbara was elegant, funny, smart, and engaged with the world. She was the gracious host of many dinner parties, family gatherings, and celebrations, where the desserts usually included her trademark brownies or romance cookies. Tremendously energetic, she was always ready to start planning the next event, trip, or project. Barbara reveled in connecting with people and connecting them to each other. She kept in touch with a long list of friends and relatives, providing advice, a sympathetic ear, recipes, and above all, friendship. Barbara married Robert Lowell in 1954, and they raised their three children in Randolph and then South Orange, NJ. Following Robert's death in 2011, Barbara found a new romance with Arnold Stern, an old friend and fellow recent widow. They married in 2013, and together enjoyed a busy schedule of concerts, lectures, plays, and of course meals with friends, in Hoboken and Florida. In her professional career, Barbara joined the staff of The Newark Museum in 1974 as the Director of Membership Services. Over the next 25 years she developed highly successful travel and volunteer programs, and drew many new supporters to the Museum. After retirement, Barbara ran a small antique business, which gave her a great excuse to keep frequenting estate sales and thrift shops for bargains. Barbara leaves her husband Arnold Stern, daughter Jane Evans, son Marty Lowell (Penny Schuler), son David Lowell (Kimeri), six grandchildren, and a huge fan club of relatives and friends who will miss her terribly. Donations in her memory may be made to the South Orange Maplewood Adult School or another organization of your choice.





