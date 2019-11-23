BARBARA MANDEL

MANDEL--Barbara. The Board of Trustees and staff of Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum deeply mourn the passing of our beloved friend and exceptional former Board Chair Barbara Mandel. Forthright, fiercely intelligent, and a champion of design education, Barbara served Cooper Hewitt from 1997-2019, first as chair of its Development Committee, then a member of the Campaign Committee that led the museum's mammoth renovation project, and Board Chair from 2013 to 2017. Through her sage counsel and exemplary generosity, Barbara advanced nearly every aspect of the museum, including the mass digitization of Cooper Hewitt's collection. In 2014, the museum's largest exhibition space was named the Barbara and Morton Mandel Design Gallery to honor her and her late husband's extraordinary and inspiring impact. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mandel family.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 23, 2019
