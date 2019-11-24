Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA MANDEL. View Sign Service Information Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz 1985 South Taylor Road Cleveland Heights , OH 44118 (216)-932-7900 Send Flowers Obituary

MANDEL--Barbara A. American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem deeply mourn the passing of Barbara A. Mandel (z"l), the beloved wife of Morton Mandel (z"l), who passed away this October. A leading philanthropist and driving force behind the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's growth and development, Barbara Mandel served as an effective leader for American Friends of the Hebrew University and the Hebrew University for over 40 years. Dedicated to Jewish communal and public service, she provided leadership at the highest levels in support of the National Council of Jewish Women, the United Jewish Appeal, Brandeis University, and the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum. She inspired many with her steadfast resolve to make the world a better place through emphasis on higher education, the arts, leadership development and social service. Barbara served as Vice Chairman of the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Foundation of Cleveland, Ohio, which was founded in 1953 by the brothers Mort (z"l), Jack (z"l) and Joseph (z"l), dynamic businessmen who sought to make a positive impact in Israeli and U.S. communities by funding visionary initiatives. Together, Barbara and Mort, Benefactors of the Hebrew University, provided transformational support for interdisciplinary research and scholarship. In tribute to her contributions and unwavering devotion to the academic community, Barbara received an Honorary Doctorate from the Hebrew University in 1996. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Mandel family. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem Daniel I. Schlessinger, Chairman of the Board of Governors Professor Asher Cohen, President Menahem Ben-Sasson, Chancellor American Friends of the Hebrew University Marc O. Mayer, Chairman Clive Kabatznik, President Beth Asnien McCoy, Chief Executive Officer



