BARBARA MANDEL

Obituary
MANDEL--Barbara. The Board of Directors and Staff of the American Friends and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem deeply mourn the death of our longtime and dear friend, Board member, and generous supporter, Barbara Mandel. Barbara, together with Morton, enriched the Museum's Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Wing for Jewish Art and Life. We extend heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Director, IMJ James Snyder, Director Emeritus, IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec. Dir., AFIM
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 26, 2019
