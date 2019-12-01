MANDEL--Barbara. Brandeis University mourns the passing of one of its most dedicated supporters as well as one of its greatest benefactors, Barbara Mandel, P'73, H'19, vice-chair of Brandeis' Board of Trustees. We extend our deepest sympathies to daughter Amy '73, son Thom, daughter Stacy, and the entire Mandel family. Barbara was a remarkable woman, a dedicated philanthropist and humanist who gave of her time and resources to improve the lives of others. She loved Brandeis, and we benefited enormously from her wisdom and experience. She will be greatly missed. Ron Liebowitz, President, Meyer G. Koplow '72, P'02, P'05, Chair, Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 1, 2019