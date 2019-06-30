Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA MCLANAHAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McLANAHAN--Barbara Hunt. The Children's Museum of the Arts' extraordinary Executive Director Barbara Hunt McLanahan passed away on June 25, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Barbara was a dear friend, beloved colleague and most of all a passionate advocate for the arts and artists. She spent her entire career advocating for nonprofit arts organizations serving as Executive Director of Visual AIDS (1997-2000), Artists Space (2000-2006), JUDD Foundation (2006-2013) and Children's Museum of the Arts from 2013 until last month. Barbara is widely recognized as a force in the art world who lovingly nurtured adult and child artists alike. She consistently fought for equal access to arts education, particularly for children from underserved communities such as those in foster care, on the autism spectrum, living in transitional housing and with physical disabilities. Barbara will be remembered by all who knew her for her off the charts energy, personal warmth, contagious laugh and her rigor in fundraising and advocating for the arts. Whether it was championing a CIVIC KIDS social justice program at CMA or helping a young artist get their first show, Barbara brought her optimism and best effort to every challenge. Barbara was a role model and an unparalleled leader in the nonprofit world. Barbara's presence at CMA will forever be missed by the staff, teaching artists, museum visitors and Board of Directors but her steadfast commitment to its mission will always inspire us to continue her work of introducing children to the transformative power of the arts. We send our heartfelt condolences to Barbara's family and friends and hope to see those who knew and loved Barbara at a memorial service at CMA being planned for September. The Children's Museum of the Arts Board of Directors



Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close