MESEROLE-FISCHER-- Barbara, 96, on February 22 in Wilmington, NC. Born April 9, 1922, in New Rochelle, NY. Loved and admired wife of Clinton V. Meserole Jr. (from 1942- 1974) and Charles D. Fischer (from 1978-1996). Mother of Corky, Brooke, Mike, Bambi (Siegfried), and Hilary. Grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of five. Burial in Englewood, NJ will be private. Donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation in Wilmington, NC www.lcfh.org
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019
